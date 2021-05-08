Insider Buying: PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Buys $632,189.75 in Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

PBFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 126,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

