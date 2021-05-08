Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells $359,700.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kamil Ali-Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32.

On Monday, May 3rd, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00.

ACRS opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.