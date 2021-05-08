Insider Selling: Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Sells 254 Shares of Stock

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Cathy Dodd sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $13,495.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avient stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,999,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after buying an additional 663,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,440,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

