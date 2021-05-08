Insider Selling: Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CEO Sells 88,729 Shares of Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

