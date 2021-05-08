Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells $1,024,000.00 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00.

On Monday, March 8th, John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20.

Shares of DMTK opened at $34.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $983.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

