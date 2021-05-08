Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $174.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.