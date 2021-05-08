Insider Selling: NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Sells 8,812 Shares of Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60.

Adrian Button also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $48.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 893,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 377,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 235,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NCR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

