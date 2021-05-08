Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells $694,307.85 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVAX opened at $176.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.38 and a 200-day moving average of $165.26. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after acquiring an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $10,774,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 88,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

