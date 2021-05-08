Insider Selling: People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Director Sells $183,800.00 in Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,825.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.