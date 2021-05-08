Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $1,662,336.28 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $270.68 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.67 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after acquiring an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.