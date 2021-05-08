Insider Selling: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) CFO Sells $878,941.34 in Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 174.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 456,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,023,000 after buying an additional 248,157 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 386,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

