Insider Selling: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $67,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SCL opened at $137.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.