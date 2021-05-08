Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO Sells $455,972.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

S. Chris Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,662 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $149,580.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $104.63 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 134.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.