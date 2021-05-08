Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90.

On Wednesday, April 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45.

On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $33,963.60.

On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $32,980.05.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $81.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.