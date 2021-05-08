Insider Selling: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) CEO Sells $2,039,100.00 in Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.