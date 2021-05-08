Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $296.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $18.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,016. Insulet has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day moving average of $264.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 458.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

