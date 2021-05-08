Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $18.97 on Thursday, hitting $234.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,016. Insulet has a one year low of $164.40 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Insulet by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,881,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 754.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after buying an additional 186,301 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Insulet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

