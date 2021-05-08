IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,025.30% and a negative return on equity of 774.28%.

Shares of IGXT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. 169,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,744. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

