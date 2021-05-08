Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63), reports. The business had revenue of $502.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTEQ traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.44. 493,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

