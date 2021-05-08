Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.35.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPL traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$17.94. 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,831. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$10.33 and a 12 month high of C$18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.01.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.