International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Up 6.3% on Earnings Beat

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 5,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 224,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on INSW. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 448,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 250,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49,941 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $574.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

