Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.70 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.70 ($3.18) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.48 ($2.92).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.