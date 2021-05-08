Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $17.30 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

