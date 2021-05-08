Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $512,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares in the company, valued at $387,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $857.09 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $501.13 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $790.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

