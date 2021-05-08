Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $249,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.