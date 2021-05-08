Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 161.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 807,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 62,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.78 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 485,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,164. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

