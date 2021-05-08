Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IVR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,336,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,054. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $833.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.