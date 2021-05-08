Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.85 on Friday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

