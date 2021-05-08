Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 75,985 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

