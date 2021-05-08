Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,604 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the typical volume of 2,302 call options.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $185.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $166.19 and a 1 year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

