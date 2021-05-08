Investors Buy Large Volume of PureCycle Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,101 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,796% compared to the average daily volume of 269 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,545,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,229,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,346,000.

PCT stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $35.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCT. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

