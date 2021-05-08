Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 401 call options.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $108.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth about $750,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

