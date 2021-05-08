Investors Purchase High Volume of Dynatrace Put Options (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,891 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 993% compared to the average volume of 173 put options.

Shares of DT opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after buying an additional 3,986,639 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

