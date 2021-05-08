Investors Research Corp Sells 475 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.