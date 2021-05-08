Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $37.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.59.

IONS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,790. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

