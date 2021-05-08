IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Boosted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 1.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

IQVIA stock opened at $234.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.52 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

