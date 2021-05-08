iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Greenleaf Trust’s 3rd Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,230,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $160,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82.

