iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $66.38 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07.

