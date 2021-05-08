iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,199 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 143,607 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

ESGE opened at $44.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.