iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,459 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.04 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

