iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 144.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,841,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $143.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.43 and a one year high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

