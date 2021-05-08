iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $143.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.43 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

