iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $276.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.20.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

