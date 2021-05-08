iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,384,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ opened at $110.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $110.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.