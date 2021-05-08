iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

