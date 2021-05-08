iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,607 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,238,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,709,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $127.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,880,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

