Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISR. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.77.

Isoray stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,898 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,399,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 899,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 236,538 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 145,589 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

