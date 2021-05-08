iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 161,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

