J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $254.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

