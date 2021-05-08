J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

